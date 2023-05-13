Teni takes ‘No Days Off’ with dreamy new single





…as the Afrobeats artist shows off her incredible vocal range on her latest cut

By Adeola Badru

One of the most unique and exciting voices on the scene, Teni takes things a new direction with club-ready single ‘No Days Off’, out May 12th on Platoon. ‘No Days Off’ sees Teni reflect on her journey thus far, highlighting the value of a great support system, diligence, persistence and consistency as she gears up for her busiest year to date.

An uplifting vibe starter, ‘No Days Off’ pairs sharp Afropop percussion with ethereal synth melodies and Teni’s fluid, genre-hopping vocals. Starting off as a freestyle, the song was born after Teni heard the beat at a friends house and it stopped her in her tracks.

It was made in different stages around the world and has already generated a lot of buzz online and IRL at Odunsi (The Engine)’s Lagos Concert.

Teni says: ”No Days Off’ was made everywhere in the world – that’s why it really is called, ‘No Days…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper