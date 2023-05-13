Tinubu may delay NASS proclamation over Akpabio, Abbas





By Dapo Akinrefon

Following the crisis trailing the zoning of principal officers of the 10th National Assembly by the All Progressives Congress, APC’s National Working Committee, NWC, there are strong indications that the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu may delay the inauguration.

It was also gathered that Tinubu is not happy with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu for allegedly instigating lawmakers-elect to reject his preferred candidates for the Senate President and Speakership positions.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress, APC, during the week, anointed former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Senator Godswill Akpabio as the Senate President of the 10th Assembly, while Mr Tajudeen Abbas from Kaduna State has also been named as the Speaker of the House.

Meanwhile, Vanguard was reliably informed by multiple sources that following the rejection of both Senator Godswill Akpabio and Mr Tajudeen Abass, opposition…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper