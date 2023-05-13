Tinubu urged to tackle NCDs with SSB tax





By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

Medical professionals, Civil Society Organisations, CSOs, and other stakeholders have urged President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his vice, Kashim Shettima, to increase the prevailing N10 per litre tax of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages, SSBs, as part of efforts to reduce consumption, owing to the negative health impact they pose to Nigerians.

The concerned citizens, under the aegis of National Action on Sugar Reduction, NASR, made the call during a media dialogue to highlight the significance of healthy food policies, during the week, in Abuja.

The event was also organized to commemorate the 2022 Gatefield and NASR Journalism fellows.

An advocacy specialist, Gatefield, Shirley Ewang, while pointing out that SSB Taxes are vital to reducing non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, emphasized the need to continue advocating for sustenance and increase of the SSB tax in Nigeria.

Furthermore, a Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Joy Amafah, bemoaned the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper