Tinubu’s govt must backtrack on borrowing spree, audit election process – ActionAid





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AMID soaring poverty levels, ActionAid Nigeria, AAN, has asked the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, to take urgent measures after swearing in on May 29 to curb hardship of Nigerians.

Among the suggestions ActionAid submitted were backtracking on borrowing spree, auditing the electioneering process and funding security agencies.

The Board of Trustees, BoT, AAN, made the call in a statement by Board Chair, Dr Jummai Umar-Ajijola, after a review of state of the nation at her 49th meeting held in Abuja.

The statement reads in part, “In the short term, the President-elect is advised to take measures such as improving the distribution infrastructure, crack down on fuel hoarding and diversion, and increasing fuel importation.

“In the long term, Nigeria must invest in domestic refining capacity, diversify the economy to reduce dependence on oil, and promote alternative energy sources.

“The Federal and state governments, INEC, CSOs (Civil Society…





