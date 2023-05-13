Tinubu’s trip sign of strong preparation for governance — Bolarinwa





Dr Joshua Bolarinwa, an International Relations expert and Senior Research Fellow, Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA) says the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu’s trip to Europe is a sign of strong preparation for governance.

Bolarinwa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos, that Tinubu was a global figure with international understanding, and had established friendships and connections across Africa and beyond.

Bolarinwa spoke on the President-elect’s recent trip to Europe, which his media aide, Tunde Rahman said was a “working visit.”

Rahman said Tinubu would use the opportunity of the trip to arrange his transition plans and programmes, and his policy options with some of his key aides without unnecessary pressures and distractions.

“During the visit, the President-elect will engage with investors and other key allies, with the goal of marketing investment opportunities in the country and his administration’s readiness…





