Vin Diesel, Hollywood stars excited as ‘Fast X’ premieres in Rome





American actor and film producer, Vin Diesel and John Cena are among the stars featured as ‘Fast X’, the tenth movie of the ‘Fast & Furious’, held a star-studded ‘Road to Rome’ premiere.

Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno and a host of other talents graced the red carpet rolled out in the Forum’s Temple of Venus, with the historical landmark as a backdrop, ‘Variety’ adds.

The Rome premiere saw people, who were lucky enough to see ‘Fast X,’ as they described the movie “stupidly entertaining”, a “visual spectacle” and declaring that it puts the franchise “back on track”.

Others praise Jason Momoa’s performance as the main villain, but admit there are also some “clunky elements” to the movie.

The choice of Rome, where the 10th installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ saga would screen, according to ‘Variety’, honoured the fact that some of the film’s most high-octane action scenes were shot in Rome and its surrounding…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper