Woman fakes own daughter’s kidnap, demands N3m ransom from husband

By Bashir Bello

A woman, 25-year-old identified as Rahma Sulaiman is currently cooling her feet at the Kano police custody for allegedly faking the kidnap of her own six years old daughter, Hafsat Kabiru and demanding a ransom of N3 million from her husband, Kabiru Shehu to regain freedom.

Similarly, another woman, identified as Zainab Rabi’u, 45 years old, was arrested for arranging the kidnap of her younger brother, Almustapha Bashir and demanding a ransom of N20 million but after a series of negotiations later settled for N5.1 million.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel confirmed the arrests while parading the women alongside 14 other suspects of kidnapping and a drug dealer at the Bompai headquarters of the police.

CP Gumel said, “On 08/05/2023, a report was received from one Kabiru Shehu of Sharada Quarters, Kano Municipal LGA that his divorced wife, Rahma Sulaiman, 25-years-old informed him…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper