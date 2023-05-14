10th NASS Leadership: Pro-Tinubu group backs APC’s zoning





One of the support Groups of the President-Elect, Tinubu Hope of Nigeria Vanguard, has commended the zoning arrangement for the National Assembly positions by the National Working Committee (NWC) of All Progressives Congress (APC).

Recall that former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, was anointed as the next Senate President, while Hon. Tajudeen Abass from Kaduna State was also anointed as the Speaker of the House.

The Convener and Leader of the Group, Barr. Olurotimi Daudu, stated this in a statement on Sunday in Akure, while reacting to fierce criticisms of the zoning arrangement, especially by the opposition.

Daudu noted that the sharing of the leadership positions, as proposed by the president-elect and the APC, aligned with the principles of justice, fairness, inclusivity and national cohesion.

He added that the whole arrangement is to seek and to foster stronger unity among the various sections of the country.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper