Arsenal can ‘mathematically’ still win league – Arteta





Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has said his side are still ‘mathematically’ in the race for the EPL title, stressing that ‘this is football’.

The Gunners had topped the table for much of the season as they tried to end a 19-year wait to win the title.

But under relentless pressure from City, who have won 11 consecutive league games, the wheels have come off for Arsenal in recent months.

Arteta’s men have now won just two of their last seven games.

“We have to apologise because the performance we had in the second-half is not acceptable,” Arteta told Sky Sports.

“Mathematically (winning the league) it’s still possible and this is football but today it is impossible to be thinking about it. We have to first digest the result, the performance that we had in the second half, and understand why and have a very different reaction in the next game.”

City will win the title for the fifth time in six seasons, and for a third year in a row, if Arsenal lose at Nottingham…





