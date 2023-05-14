College of Education Minna matriculates 3,125 students





The Provost, Niger State College of Education, Prof Mohammed Yakubu-Auna has enjoined the 3,125 new students of the institution to be security conscious at all times while on campus.

He made the call on Saturday in Minna at the 43rd matriculation of the new intake for 2022/2023 academic session.

“Security issues is the duty of all and sundry and should not be left in the hands of the school security, vigilante and other security agencies alone.

“Together we shall fight insecurity by informing the school of suspicious behaviour of unscrupulous elements lurking in the school or around the school.

“Every students should see themselves as stakeholders in the fight against insecurity and conscientiously fight it,” he said.

Earlier, the Registrar of the College, Alhaji Mohammed Shehu-Aliyu, who administered oaths of allegiance on the students, admonished them to be of good conduct.

“This is an annual ritual and it is binding on you to adhere strictly to rules and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper