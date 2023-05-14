Computer Society begs FG to withdraw NITDA bill from National Assembly





The Nigeria Computer Society (NCS) has appealed to the Federal Government to withdraw the controversial National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) bill, before the National Assembly.

It is recalled that the 2007 NITDA Act is currently awaiting passage, following its amendment at the National Assembly.

President of the NCS, Prof. Adesina Sodiya, at a news conference in Abuja on Saturday said the bill lacked stakeholders’ input and was hurriedly put together by vested interests.

According to him, some stakeholders had condemned the bill for attempting to arrogate the powers of other government agencies to NITDA.

“Unfortunately, we got to know from the social media that the bill was being proposed and it had gotten to the advanced stage by the time we got our information.

“We saw that the bill was not good for us as a nation, we called on NITDA to arrange for stakeholders meeting.

“The meeting was held in some cities, but all our inputs, as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper