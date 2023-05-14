Extend infrastructure to rural areas, FG tells state governments





By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE Federal Government has blamed the state governments of concentrating their infrastructural projects in the state capitals and cities and abandoning those in the rural area areas, a situation it said was responsible for about 130 million Nigerians being multi-dimensionally poor because they lack access to education, water and good healthcare.

The states were therefore urged to spread their infrastructural developments for the benefit of all.

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba stated this Benin City weekend when he inaugurated 19 kilometre road, water projects, solar-powered street lights, markets and others in Ikoro and Agbomoba communities in Ovia North East local government area of Edo State.

Agba said the commissioning of the projects was also dispel reports in some sections of the media that there was no presence of the current federal government in the state saying the President…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper