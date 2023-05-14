FG trains 80 farmers on maize production in Southern region





By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, FMARD, on weekend concluded training of 80 farmers on maize production in Southern parts of the country.

The participants were trained on the new farming techniques of cultivating maize to increase the production of maize in South East, South South and South West regions.

Addressing farmers during the two days training in Enugu with a theme: “Emergency training and demonstration of climate resilient practices in maize production in the South East, South South and South West” the State coordinator of FMARD, Mr Peter Nwaogor said the training was to educate farmers on the new farming technologies to increase production of crops.

Mr. Nwaogor explained that the training was also designed to build the capacity of farmers in climate change and adaptation to improve production.

He disclosed that the training would bridge gaps identified in the performance of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper