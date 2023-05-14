GS1 President tasks pharmaceutical stakeholders on traceability to promote trust





Dr Solomon Onafowokan, the President of GS1 Nigeria, on Saturday urged health stakeholders to implement visibility and traceability to promote trust in the pharmaceutical sector and healthcare system.

Onafowokan, who spoke at the inauguration of the GS1 Nigeria Experienced Centre in Lagos, said traceability played a vital role ensuring product in supply chain.

“Many countries in the world have developed their healthcare through visibility and traceability within their supply chain.

“This has helped to discourage the infiltration of substandard and falsified products in their healthcare supply chain.

” In Nigeria, associations must collaborate to build end-to-end visibility and traceability to foster growth in the supply chain.

“It will also provide opportunities for trade of domestically manufactured pharmaceuticals across the regional and continental borders,” he said.

The President said the experience centre was designed to provide a unique and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper