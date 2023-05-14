Ikpeazu promises peace for political actors in Abia





Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has promised to continue his peaceful disposition towards his predecessors and other politically exposed persons in the state.

Ikpeazu made this promise on Sunday through a press statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr Onyebuchi Ememanka.

The governor said that his peaceful disposition towards other political actors in Abia had rewarded the state with socio-political stability hence his decision to continue in it.

The statement said that the attention of Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu had been drawn to a statement credited to Senator Theodore Orji, the immediate past Governor of Abia State.

It further said that Ikpeazu wished to state that he was proudly carrying the cross of the governance of Abia and would continue carrying it till his last day in office.

“Secondly, and as a personal policy, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu will not join issues with any of his predecessors in office.

“For 8 years he has held office as governor, he has…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper