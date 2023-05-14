Maria Chike Benjamin recounts her ordeals after BBNaija experience





…Says, ‘at a stage in my life, things were difficult mentally’

By Benjamin Njoku

Former BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ housemate Maria Chike Benjamin has recounted her ordeal after leaving the house in 2021, saying at a stage things were difficult for her mentally

The reality TV star opened up on her ordeal while featuring in this week’s episode with #Chude.

Maria also recalled how she was auditioned for BBNaija, describing 2020 as a very challenging year for her.

“2020 was a very challenging year for me. I was like, ‘What am I going to do next’, and I didn’t know much about Big Brother. I had few friends prior to 2019, who were encouraging me to go, and I was like, ‘No’. Later, I made up my mind because I knew I had future goals I wanted to achieve, and I thought, ‘maybe this is the platform that I needed’. I didn’t even tell my family I was going for Big Brother because they wouldn’t have known my real intention for being on such a platform…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper