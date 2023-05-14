NiMet predicts three days of sunshine, cloudiness from Monday





The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet`s weather outlook released in Abuja on Sunday forecast sunny atmosphere on Sunday with few patches of clouds over the northern region.

It anticipated prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States during the afternoon and evening hours.

“ Cloudy atmosphere with intervals of sunshine are envisaged over the North Central with chances of early morning thunderstorms over parts of Nasarawa, the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Niger and Kwara State.

“ Later in the day, thunderstorms are anticipated over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger and Plateau.

“Cloudy atmosphere is envisaged over the inland states and the coastal cities of the south with prospects of morning thunderstorms over parts of Cross River and Akwa Ibom state, “ it said.

The…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper