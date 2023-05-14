Tambuwal calls for unity among re-elected, incoming PDP Govs





John Alechenu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party Governors Forum PDP GF, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State, has enjoined re-elected and incoming governors of the PDP to close ranks, love one another and unite in order to continue to set the democratic pace for others to follow.

This, he noted is the surest way to continue delivering dividends of democracy to the people who elected them into office, waxing stronger and achieving their mission and vision.

Tambuwual gave the advice at a special program of the Forum held at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, Abuja, yesterday.

He advised the Governors to always strive to put their personal interests behind that of the PDP, the people and the nation.

The outgoing Sokoto State Governor equally expressed gratitude to his colleagues for their support and understanding while he provided leadership as one among equals.

He said, “Gathered here today, are past Governors who served meritoriously as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper