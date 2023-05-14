Water shortage hits Sokoto metropolis





By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Water is the most essential commodity of life, without which no creature could survive life.

Sokoto is today one of the most densely populated state capitals in the northern part of this country, coupled with an increased number of internally displaced persons that take refuge as a result of wanton activities of kidnappers, Bandits and Cattle wrestlers in the rural parts of the state.

Portable drinking water has since January 2003 become a major source of concern to the residents of the state capital, despite heavy investment made in the past by the present and successive administrations in the state.

Investigation carried out by our correspondent in Sokoto, the business of water vendors has become so lucrative to the point that, an average water Seller using 12 Jerry Can wheelbarrow can earn up to Five thousand (5,000:00) naira daily, at 150 naira per full 25 litre Jerry can of water.

Residence in areas in the capital like Kofar Marke,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper