Your regime  inflicted hardship on Nigerians,  Anglican Prelate tells Buhari 





By Vincent Ujumadu

THE Archbishop Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, has accused the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari of inflicting so much hardship on Nigerians since his assumption of office in 2015.

Delivering his presidential address at the 1st Session of the 13th Synod of the Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church, held at St Peter’s Church, Agulu in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State, Ibezim described Buhari’s regime as very challenging to Nigerians.

According to Ibezim, the regime was marked with killings, kidnapping, looting and inflation, adding that the government also failed to resolve the numerous agitations across the country.

He observed that the president also failed to address the issue of unemployment he promised on assumption of office.

The Archbishop, who doubles as the Bishop of Awka Diocese said: “Nigeria as a nation is blessed by God with human and material resources which ought to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper