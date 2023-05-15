10TH NASS: Shettima, S-South gov move to split opposition’s ranks





By Clifford Ndujihe, Dapo Akinrefon, Henry Umoru, Olasunkanmi Akoni, Levinus Nwabughiogu, Omeiza Ajayi & John Alechenu, LAGOS

As the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, battles pressures from two sides on whether or not to revisit its zoning template, Vice President-elect, Senator Kashim Shettima, a South-South governor and some power brokers have moved in to ensure that the party’s choices prevail.

The APC National Working Committee, NWC, last week unveiled Senator Godswill Akpabio (South-South) as Senate president; Jibrin Barau (North-West) as Deputy Senate president; Tajudeen Abass (North-West) as speaker; and Benjamin Kalu (South-East) as Deputy Speaker of the 10th National Assembly

Apart from ensuring that the opposition parties did not realise their ambition of producing the speaker and deputy speaker of the 10th House, the power brokers have moved to dismantle the ranks of the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the APC’s zoning template has continued to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper