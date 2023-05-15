10th Senate: Yari ignores APC zoning arrangement, campaigns vigorously





Says he is in the race for the Senate Presidency in line with the constitution, not on zoning arrangement made by any political party

***As Senators throw weight behind him

As far as he and many of the Senators – elect on the platform of APC are concerned, the zoning made by the party was not known to us, Senator-elect Sahabi Ya’u

***Senators – elect and not party arrangement will decide who becomes what and what on the day of the inauguration, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly, the zoning template for the 10th National Assembly Presiding offices by the National Working Committee, NWC of the All Progressives Congress, APC still appears to be causing a crisis and creating problems for the ruling party as Senators and members of the House of Representatives have continued to vehemently kick against it.

The latest of one of the aspirants and a Senator-elect for Zamfara West is the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper