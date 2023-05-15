Boko Haram bombing of UN House, Police hqtrs, demoralised Nigerians — Buratai





By Kingsley Omonobi, ABUJA

Former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Tukur Buratai, weekend, said that before his appointment as COAS, Nigerians were already feeling a sense of defeat psychologically by Boko Haram terrorists because their powerful propaganda machinery had demoralised Nigerians.

Buratai spoke at the unveiling of three books authored by Mallam Jibrin Ndace, a veteran defence correspondent in Abuja, namely “Walking the War Front with Lt. Gen. TY Buratai,” “Duty Call Under Buratai’s Command” and “The Lonely Grave and Other Poems.”

He said: “With the bombings at United Nations House, the bombing of the Police headquarters, the bombing of the Nyanya Motor park, the bombing of Abacha barracks market and the propaganda, Nigerians became afraid and began to feel a sense of defeat psychologically.

“On assumption of office as COAS and to change this narrative, I had to bring in (embed) journalists while confronting the insurgency. We began what we called…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper