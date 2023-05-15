FG kicks against bill to stop doctors’ migration





By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government, Monday, kicked against the bill before the National Assembly seeking to control the migration of doctors for greener pastures abroad.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, expressed the objection while fielding questions from State House correspondents at the end of the extraordinary Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Responding to a question on the threat of doctors to go on a five-day warning strike over what they perceived as the attempt to compulsorily keep medical and dental graduates in the country for five years before granting the licence to practice, Ngige said the bill will go against extant Labour laws.

The sponsor of the bill in the House of Representatives, Ganiyu Johnson, representing Lagos State, had explained that the move was to check the mass exodus of medical professionals…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper