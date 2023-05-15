Hardship: Anglican Archbishop, Presidency trade words





•He has inflicted hardship on Nigerians —Anglican Prelate •He’s parroting PDP, not saying anything new —Presidency

By Vincent Ujumadu & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Awka—THE Presidency yesterday took on the Archbishop,Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger, Most Reverend Alexander Ibezim, who accused the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari of inflicting so much hardship on Nigerians since his assumption of office in 2015.

The Presidency said the Archbishop’s opinion is not new.

Delivering his presidential address at the 1st Session of the 13th Synod of the Awka Diocese of the Anglican Church, held at St Peter’s Church, Agulu in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State, Ibezim described Buhari’s regime as very challenging to Nigerians.

According to Ibezim, the regime was marked with killings, kidnappings, lootings, and inflation, adding that the government also failed to resolve the numerous agitations across the country.

He observed that the president also…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper