How Akwapoly ND2 student died in river





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

THE Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area, weekend, was thrown into mourning as the corpse of its student was found in a river in the Abiakpo community as he allegedly went swimming.

It was gathered that the corpse of an NDII student of the Department of Electrical Electronics Engineering (National Diploma), identified as Edidiong Monday, was found floating in the river by some residents of Abiakpo community, Saturday morning.

Findings revealed that the Abiakpo community also in the Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area where the incident happened shares a boundary with the host community of the polytechnic, Ikot Osurua.

According to sources, Edidiong went with some of his friends to swim in the river where strangers in the community are allegedly forbidden to swim or bathe.

Contacted, yesterday, the Rector of the polytechnic, Dr Moses Umobong, who expressed sadness over the incident, said: “You see, we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper