How stress kills journalists silently — Psychiatrist





Says journalists shouldn’t be underpaid

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A consultant psychiatrist with Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Dr Adeoye Oyewole has said lack of proper stress management killed journalists discreetly.

He disclosed this at a seminar organised by Fountain University for practising journalists and final year Mass Communication students of the institution, themed; Effect of Poor Stress Management among Nigerian Journalists on Mental Health Productivity, at its campus, Osogbo on Monday.

He said Nigerian journalists carry Nigeria on their shoulders at a mental cost, and struggle daily to gather information in spite of humiliating cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.

According to him, the physical and mental stress journalists are exposed to daily created a mental disequilibrium which manifests psychologically and physically which if not dealt with properly could lead to mental shutdown.

He added that journalists need not just relationship…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper