How stress kills journalists silently — Psychiatrist

- Says journalists shouldn’t be underpaid
Shina Abubakar, Osogbo
A consultant psychiatrist with Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Dr Adeoye Oyewole has said lack of proper stress management killed journalists discreetly.
He disclosed this at a seminar organised by Fountain University for practising journalists and final year Mass Communication students of the institution, themed; Effect of Poor Stress Management among Nigerian Journalists on Mental Health Productivity, at its campus, Osogbo on Monday.
He said Nigerian journalists carry Nigeria on their shoulders at a mental cost, and struggle daily to gather information in spite of humiliating cultural and bureaucratic bottlenecks.
According to him, the physical and mental stress journalists are exposed to daily created a mental disequilibrium which manifests psychologically and physically which if not dealt with properly could lead to mental shutdown.
He added that journalists need not just relationship…
Source: Vanguard Newspaper