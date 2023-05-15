Jonathan lauds Umahi for immortalising him with mega-bridge project





Former President Goodluck Jonathan has thanked Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi for immortalising him while alive with a mega-bridge project in the state.

Jonathan made the appreciation on Monday while inaugurating the 29-span Iyere bridge in Afikpo South Local Government Area (LGA) named after him.

The former president, who performed the inauguration in the company of his wife, said that his entire family would be eternally grateful to Umahi for the gesture.

“Children yet unborn will know that there is one Goodluck Jonathan.

“I pray that this bridge will be put in use for the benefit of the state and others who will have need for it,” he said.

Jonathan, while also inaugurating the 23.5km Amasiri-Owutu-Ebunwana-Ekoli road, said he was awed by the magnitude and quality of infrastructure by the Umahi administration.

“A great work has been done in the state and when you look at the quality, you will discover that the governor means well for the people.

“I have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper