NBA urges incoming govt to prioritise reforms to restore nation





The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has challenged the incoming administration of Sen. Bola Tinubu to introduce necessary reforms that would bring about a new Nigeria as well as restore the country’s lost glory.

The President of the association, Mr Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, made the call on Monday in Abuja when he led members of the association’s Annual General Conference Planning Committee (AGCPC) to unveil the logo and theme of the 63rd Annual General Conference of the association.

Maikyau said that the theme for the 2023 conference is : Getting it Right: Charting the Course for Nigeria’s Nation Building and added that Nigeria, blessed with immense natural and human resources could continue to be deficient in terms of development.

He said that it was the responsibility of lawyers to provide direction and leadership in the country for it to recover its lost glory.

The NBA president said that the situation in the country called for lawyers to take a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper