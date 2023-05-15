Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci extends cook-a-thon to 100 hours





Nigerian chef and entrepreneur, Hilda Baci has hit her initial 96-hour target but is now going on to nick a record time of 100 hours.

This came at the behest of supporters gathered at the Amore Gardens, Lekki cheering her on to go for the feat.

Hilda was initially scheduled to stop at 4 pm Nigerian Time culminating into her former 96-hour target.

She has continued to receive a wave of support from support on social media including from President Muhammadu Buhari, President-Elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu and President of the Senate hopeful, Senator Godswwill Akpabio.

The record-breaking chef is now scheduled to stop at 8 pm Nigerian time.







