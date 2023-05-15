Pay teachers, pensioners, others Okonjo-Iweala warns incoming re- elected governors 





By Henry Umoru

THE Director- General of World Trade Organisation, WTO, Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala, has warned the incoming and re- elected Governors to be mindful of acquiring huge debt profile for their various states across the country.

Speaking on Monday at the opening of the 2023 induction for Re-elected and elected governors with the theme: Governing for Impact (Building Sub-national Governance), organised by the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), the former Finance Minister urged the governors to invest in infrastructure, education and basic healthcare, to endeavour to pay teachers, healthcare workers and pensioners.

Iweala who called on states to publish federation revenue allocation and IGI that accrue to them to earn citizens trust and keep them abreast of their finances, said: “We used to publish this information during my time as finance minister under President Obasanjo and Jonathan’s administrations, uou must resume this practice so your citizens can have…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper