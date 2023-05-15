Refurbished gas cylinders: Next bombs waiting to explode





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

Nigerians have been given to improvisations since the turn of inflation and the economic crisis.

Most of the improvisations have saved them money and helped to keep heads above water.

However, the new way of boycotting the high cost of cooking gas cylinders may cost lives than it can save money.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that the cost of gas cylinders has risen so high that it becomes difficult for average homes to afford and still fill them with gas.

The situation becomes worse when considering that the pump price of kerosene, which would have been an alternative, is prohibitive.

Checks show that the price of cylinders varies according to the sizes. A 3kg gas cylinder costs N14,000, 5kg-N16,000 6kg – N17,000 and 12.5kg costs N19,000. Filling the cylinders with cooking gas also costs N2,600 for 3kg, N5,200 for 6kg, N8,950 for 10.5kg and N10,650 for 12.5 kg.

This means that an average home with a worn-out 5kg will need N20,250 to buy a new one and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper