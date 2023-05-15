Troops uncover ISWAP underground armoury in Sambisa forest





…Recover cache of arms, ammunition

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Troops of the 21 Armoured Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, have recovered a large cache of arms and ammunition from the Islamic State of the West African Province, ISWAP, insurgents in Sambisa forest, Borno State.

It was gathered that the troops discovered the massive armoury with arms and ammunition when they invaded Ukuba camp in the fringes of Bama Local Government Area, as part of ongoing counter terrorists Operation Desert Sanity II on May 13, 2023.

According to a source, the recovery came after the troops raided the same camp and recovered six anti-aircraft guns, four AK-47 rifles, several IEDs-making materials, a cache of magazines, and a Hilux vehicle mounted with an anti-aircraft gun.

A counter-insurgency expert and security analyst in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, said a large number of weapons was discovered in hidden dug pits concealed by the terrorist group.

The sources said several





Source: Vanguard Newspaper