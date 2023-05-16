10th NASS leadership crisis: N-Central govs kick against zoning, to meet Tinubu, NWC





…As aggrieved aspirants vow to take battle to plenary

…Tinubu’s men move to stop probe of Akpabio, Tunji-Ojo over NDDC funds

…Reps spoil for war today over alleged ‘doctored’ House Rules to favour Abbas

…APC placates N-Central with SGF

…Party supremacy should be upheld—Kalu

By Henry Umoru, Dapo Akinrefon, Levinus Nwabughiogu & Ibrahim Hassan

THE lingering crisis trailing the All Progressives Congress, APC, zoning template for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly deepened, yesterday, as the North-Central Governors’ Forum, and National Assembly members kicked against exclusion of the zone from the sharing of principal officers of the legislature.

They, however, resolved to meet with the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee, NWC to express their grievances.

Also, aggrieved speakership aspirants vowed to take their battle to the plenary, today and some of the aspirants have commenced…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper