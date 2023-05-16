DSS confirms raid on terrorists’ hideouts in Kaduna, Kano





…arms recovered as terrorist blows self

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Department of State Services on Tuesday confirmed its joint raid with the military and police forces on terrorists’ hideouts in parts of Kaduna and Kano states.

A statement by DSS Spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, said that during the operation, the terrorists deployed Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) against the fighting forces.

The statement said one of the terrorists who wore suicide jacket, blew himself up, while three suspects were arrested.

Accordingto the statement, items recovered upon a search on the group’s accommodation, after Police EOD had diffused other IEDs, were: two suicide jackets, one AK-47 rifle, a pistol and one laptop.

During the raid in Kano State, two suspects were arrested while a pistol, eleven mobile phones, two hand grenades, one fully charged AK-47 magazine, two empty AK-47 magazines, one Peugeot 307 car and an ID card belonging to a suspect that escaped, were seized.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper