Environment: NEITI moves to protect host communities with new reporting framework





…Blames oil spills on old pipelines

By Obas Esiedesa

THE Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiatives, NEITI, yesterday, moved to hold companies operating in the petroleum and mining sectors accountable for spills and other harmful effects, with the unveiling of a framework for environmental reporting in the extractive industry in Nigeria.

In the framework which was unveiled by the Minister Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, NEITI held that actions of oil multinational corporations and their impact on the environment in the oil producing areas have been damaging to the host community, impacting the people’s economic basis and source of sustenance.

The agency noted that “the majority of oil spills are caused by the rupturing of extremely old pipelines, some of which have not been updated in over 40 years and are still being used to transport highly pressured crude oil on a regular basis”.

It observed that while “environmental…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper