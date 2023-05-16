Firm gifts Hilda Baci N3.5m Land in A’Ibom





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A Real Estate firm, In -Motions Business Limited, has donated a plot of land worth N3.5million to Hilda Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci for breaking the Guinness World Record for longest cooking.

The Managing Director of the Real Estate firm, Mr. Gideon Ekanem made this known in a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Uyo.

Ekanem also disclosed that the plot of land is located in Wana Court Green Estate Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

He commended Chef Baci for her making the State proud by emerging the new holder of Guinness World Record for longest cooking.

His words: “Hilda Baci embodies the very essence of resilience within our society today. And we wholeheartedly join the entire nation and our fellow Akwa Ibomites in exuberantly celebrating her extraordinary achievement.

” In recognition of the remarkable feat in the cooking Marathon, we are delighted to present Hilda Bassey with a free plot of land in Wana Court…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper