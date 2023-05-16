IGP expresses worry over number of unsafe police quarters





…commends FG for approving redevelopment of Abuja DIG Quarters

…as Cosgrove kickstarts project with PPP Smart Gated Homes

John Alechenu, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has expressed worry over the number of police living quarters marked as unsafe for human habitation, especially in Lagos State.

He equally stressed the urgency and importance of addressing housing needs for members of the Police Force.

The police boss spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony of the redesign of the official residence of Deputy Inspectors General of Police (D. I.G Quarters), also known as MD Yusuf Quarters Abuja.

Alkali Baba said, “’When I was shown the number of police quarters in Lagos that are branded as ‘unsafe structures’ as a result of the need to redevelop them, I was surprised because the structures are not befitting for even non-security officers, let alone officers of the Police.”

He, however, commended the Federal Executive Council for…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper