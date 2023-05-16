N/Central yet to speak on NASS zoning – AbdulRazaq





Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara, says governors from the North Central zone have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions.

The governor debunked a media report quoting them as rejecting the position of the APC leadership on the issue.

This is contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye on Tuesday in ilorin.

AbdulRazaq said the governors, being party leaders from the region, would not adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position.

He said they were holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

“Media reports that we reject the APC position are therefore a stretch of our approach.

“They are not factual. We have our channels of communication and that is what we are exploring.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish our leadership or cause…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper