NASS: Factional opposition parties declare support for APC’s Abbas, Kalu





By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Factional opposition parties in the minority caucus of the House of Representatives have declared support for the preferred candidates of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas and Benjamin Kalu for speaker and deputy speaker in the incoming 10th national assembly.

Rising from their inaugural meeting at Transcorp Hilton on Monday night, the splinter faction led by Hon. Idu Igariwey from Ebonyi State stated that the duo of Abbas and Kalu will be fair to everyone in the parliament.

The communiqué from the meeting signed by Igariwey as convener and Hon. Alhassan Rurum as Secretary read thus: “We, the members of the under-listed political parties elected into the 10th Assembly of the House of Representatives, having reviewed the number and composition of the 10th Assembly and having considered the need for the minority parties to play an effective, crucial, and credible role in the composition of the leadership and running…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper