NYSC, one of best schemes introduced by military — Jega





Former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, says the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is one of the best schemes introduced by the military and should be sustained.

Jega said this on Monday in Abuja while delivering the 50th-anniversary lecture of the NYSC with the theme: ”NYSC: Five Decades of Fostering National Unity and Development.”

According to him, there is no doubt that the NYSC has substantially achieved the objectives for which it was established.

He said “certainly, there have been a lot of accomplishments in the area of national integration and nation-building.

“The young men and women have contributed to the Nigerian economy as professionals who have just graduated from universities or tertiary institutions and who are providing cheap labour and national service.

“Similarly, in community development, in education and in health, especially in the rural areas and through their participation in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper