Umahi, saviour to Ebonyi people — Arthur Eze

Governor David Nweze Umahi has been described as a saviour sent from God to change the face of Ebonyi State.

A Business mogul, Prince Arthur Eze stated this while commissioning an 18-span flyover at Abaomege junction Onicha Local Government Area named after him by the present administration in the State.

Also commissioned by Prince Arthur Eze was the Abaomege -Ukawu-Ugwulangwu-Okposi road.

Prince Eze while appreciating Governor Umahi for immortalizing him through the Flyover, applauded him for the massive infrastructural transformation of the State.

“Our people suffered so much some years ago when they were talking about State creation.

“God brought this man, a saviour and he has changed the face of Ebonyi State, I could not recognize Abakaliki again, God gave him the vision, one day he will become the President of this Country.”

