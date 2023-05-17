2 EFCC officials allegedly kill colleague over suspect’s items





By Soni Daniel & Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

Two officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Assistant Superintendent Apata Odunayo and Inspector Tochukwu Ogbuji, have been accused of killing a fellow officer, Inspector Abel Dickson.

According to EFCC Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the incident occurred when the trio had a disagreement over the procedures for the custody of items belonging to a suspect in detention.

Briefing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, Bawa said the altercation between the officials resulted in a physical fight, which led to the death of Inspector Dickson.

He said: “We have invited you this morning to brief you about an unfortunate incident that happened at our Sokoto Zonal Command, which is suspected to have led to the death of one of our young officers, Inspector of the EFCC, Abel Dickson.

“The officer passed away on May 7, 2023, at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital, Sokoto, where he was receiving treatment…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper