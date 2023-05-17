Aisha Buhari, Bola Tinubu and the May 29 inauguration





By Rotimi Fasan

WITHIN the Muhammadu Buhari household, Aisha, the wife of the president and outgoing First Lady, must be the most avid supporter of President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. She has been a consistent supporter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, party chieftain right from the moment in about 2016 when Tinubu started having trouble with some members of Buhari’s close circle of relatives and political associates led by the reclusive Mamman Daura.

Members of the Buhari inner cabinet had with some measure of success pushed Tinubu out of their circle and denied him access to the president shortly after his inauguration in 2015. For the most part of Buhari’s first term in office, the situation would remain like this until Buhari again needed Tinubu in 2019 to lend support to his re-election bid and shamelessly went back to him.

As soon as the election was over and Buhari was re-elected, Tinubu was sent back to the outer darkness of Buhari’s political life…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper