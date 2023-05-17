Blinken’s call to Tinubu acknowledgement of ‘fraudulent election’ – Atiku





The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has described the telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as “demoralising and acknowledgement of a fraudulent election in Nigeria.”

Atiku stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday.

The former Vice President said he was in “disbelief” with the telephone conversation.

Recall that Blinken spoke with Tinubu on the phone on Tuesday to emphasise his continued commitment to further strengthening the US-Nigeria relationship with the incoming administration.

Tinubu, had during their conversation, promised to hit the ground running and unify the country upon his assumption of office on May 29. He also pledged to ensure positive relations with the United States.

The President-elect said that among his immediate priorities would be to deliver institutional reforms and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper