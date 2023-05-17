Buhari appoints Baba Haruna as Rector, Bida Poly





President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr Baba Haruna as the Rector, Federal Polytechnic, Bida.

This is contained in a letter signed by the Minister of Education, Alhaji Adamu Adamu and made available to newsmen in Bida on Wednesday.

The appointment which took effect from May 21 was for five years.

“I write to convey to you the approval of Mr President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for your appointment as Rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bida, Niger State”

“The terms and conditions of service including remuneration and fringe benefits shall be as approved for Rectors of Federal Polytechnic,” he added.

Buhari congratulated the new rector and wished him a most successful tenure in office.

Until his appointment, Haruna was the Director, Quality Assurance at the polytechnic







Source: Vanguard Newspaper