Court: 20 lawyers to help candidates retrieve mandates pro bono – Lagos LP





The Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party (LP) says no fewer than 20 lawyers and legal professionals have volunteered to help the party and its candidates retrieve their allegedly stolen mandates.

The party at a meeting with some of its candidates in the last general elections, said that a legal team had offered to render services to candidates who felt cheated following the outcome of the Feb. 25 and March 18 general elections in the state.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State LP Chairperson, disclosed this while addressing the frontline candidates and other critical stakeholders at the party’s Secretariat in Ikeja on Tuesday evening in Lagos.

“We have a group of professionals and lawyers who want to volunteer their services for free to help our candidates retrieve their stolen mandates.

"Feel free to contact them in case your need legal advice. We are hopeful that the legal practitioners will help those who do not have money to hire lawyers to fight their cases…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper