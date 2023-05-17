FG establishes 13 metropolitan fire stations across Nigeria





By Soni Daniel & Omeiza Ajayi

The Federal Government has established 13 Metropolitan Fire Stations in some cities across the country in addition to establishing Federal Fire Service in the 36 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who commissioned the newly established Metropolitan Fire Station FCT Command located in Kubwa, Abuja, on Tuesday, said the 13 Zonal Fire Station Headquarters also called Metro Fire Station were positioned strategically in the suburban areas for rapid fire and rescue interventions to the community in a much shorter life-saving time.

He noted that the protection of lives and property of the people of Nigerians has been of utmost importance to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying this was why the Ministry of Interior has received the President’s serious attention. Aregbesola said the outgoing administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has also revamped…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper