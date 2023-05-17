FG to generate N369bn from Abuja, Kano airport concession





Renames Aviation Ministry for space exploration

–Approves N3.69bn for Lagos airfield lighting, Zaria Hotel purchase

–Okays new Civil Aviation Policy

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Government, yesterday, approved the concession of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for 20 and 30 years respectively.

The government also said it was planning to generate $797.4m (N368.8bn) as concession fees and taxes from the Concessionair, Corporación America Airports.

The Minister of Aviation Senator Hadi Sirika, stated this while briefing State House correspondents at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting presided by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The Minister said, “Put together it is about $800m. And this is equal to the amount of money that we borrowed to build those four airports.”

Sirika said Wednesday’s…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper