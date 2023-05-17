Man shoots elder brother, cuts off head, private parts





By Emma Una, CALABAR

A man has been arrested by the police in Cross River State for shooting his elder brother to death with a gun and cutting off his head and private parts.

The man whose name was given as Ekapong, weekend, in Epiebi ward, Ekori in Yakkur Local Government Area of the state, shot his elder brother, Ofrekpe on the farm following a dispute over palm fruits.

“He went to the farm and met our father packing palm fruits, which he cut from our family palm trees into a bag and shot him dead,” Alice, daughter of the slain man told Vanguard.

She said the father and her uncle have been quarrelling over who should harvest palm fruits in their late father’s plantation.

“He has been warning my father to stay away from the palm trees or he would deal with him but my father did not take him seriously, since the palm trees belong to the family,” she said.

She said it was one hunter, who heard the gunshot and thought one of his colleagues had killed an animal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper